VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicked off their much anticipated third season with an emotional and personal look at Brian Pillman, who sadly passed away in 1997. There's an equal amount of promise and tragedy in Pillman's story, though unlike some other Dark Side of the Ring stories, this one does also have a hopeful light at the end of the tunnel, and it all makes for one of the most compelling episodes of the series to date. Pillman was a commanding presence both in and out of the ring, and if you were already a fan you'll likely grow to understand him in a much deeper way. For those who aren't as familiar, it's a fascinating and honest look at someone who pushed the envelope and navigated the wrestling business as few others have, and provides a glimpse at the effect constantly walking that edge can have on an individual and their family.