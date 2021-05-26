newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why the Kardashians Haven’t Publicly Supported Her Run for Governor

By Eliza Thompson
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

A separation of family and state. There’s a reason why Caitlyn Jenner’s family hasn’t yet spoken out about her campaign for governor of California — and why you likely won’t hear from them soon.

“I did speak with all my children,” the Olympian, 71, said during a Wednesday, May 26, appearance on CBS This Morning. “I said, ‘Hey, I do not want one tweet, I don’t want you [involved] — this is my deal.'”

When the anchors asked her to confirm that she told them to stay quiet on the subject, she replied that she asked them “not to be involved whatsoever,” even when asked about it. “I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I said just say, ‘No comment,'” the I Am Cait alum explained. “Address your comments to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7saS_0aCLjJ5600
Caitlyn Jenner Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

The Secrets of My Life author has six children: Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, whom she shares with first wife Chrystie Scott; Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner, whom she shares with second wife Linda Thompson; and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, whom she shares with third wife Kris Jenner.

Throughout Caitlyn’s 23-year-marriage to Kris, which ended in 2015, she also acted as a stepparent to Kris’ children with the late Robert Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

The New York native is running as a Republican in the upcoming California recall election, in which voters will decide whether to oust current Governor Gavin Newsom from the office he’s held since January 2019. It will mark only the second time in history the state has held a recall election. The first one happened in 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced Gray Davis.

The gold medalist announced her campaign in April with a statement shared via social media. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years,” she wrote at the time. “I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Earlier this year, the former decathlete returned to TV as a contestant on season 5 of The Masked Singer, appearing as the Phoenix.

“Kendall and Kylie, when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they gave me this strange look and said, ‘Dad, why are you doing this?’” Caitlyn told Us Weekly in March. “I told them, ‘I need a challenge! I’ve just been sitting around, I want to do this.’ They said, ‘You are crazy.'”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Thompson
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim Kardashians#Cbs#Republican#Am Cait#Cait Alum#Governor#Appearance#Tv#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Reveal the Identity of Instagram’s Nori’s Black Book on ‘KUWTK’

If you’re a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan, you’ve probably wondered who the anonymous mastermind is behind Nori’s Black Book (a.k.a. @norisblackbook), the famous parody Instagram account of Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West. During the Thursday, May 13, episode of the famous family’s reality series, Kim and Khloé Kardashian discovered the account holder’s identity once and for all.
Public HealthPage Six

Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint, 5, had COVID-19

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint battled the novel coronavirus, as revealed in a new “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip. In a preview for next Thursday’s episode, the KKW Beauty founder, 40, discussed her 5-year-old son having COVID-19, although it’s unclear when he was diagnosed as the E! reality show is filmed months in advance.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kim Kardashian to make much-awaited revelation involving daughter North

Kim Kardashian and her family made the decision to make the current series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians their last one – and it hasn't disappointed so far!. What's more, the reality star has teased a huge reveal in the next episode due to air on Thursday night, involving her daughter North West.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Don't Put a Label' on Their Relationship

Their own way. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be in a typical relationship but that is what works for their family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” a source told Us. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”
Celebritiestheaggie.org

The Kardashian-Jenner women ‘with no talent’ created an unrivaled empire

Let’s take a peek into one of America’s most well-known families, the family that has graced our televisions for 14 years and 20 seasons, the family that always knows how to steal the spotlight, the family who went from Calabasas middle-class to having wealth that expands all over Calabasas and Hidden Hills: The Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Public Healthsportsgrindentertainment.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals She and Her Kids Had Contracted COVID-19 That Resulted in the Halt of KUWTK Production

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her whole family was diagnosed with COVID-19, which halted the production of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ for two weeks and also disrupted her preparation for her second crack at the baby bar exam. According to earlier reports, a teaser for the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians had already revealed that Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West’s 5-year-old son Saint was diagnosed with COVID-19; but TMZ has learnt that on Thursday night’s episode, the SKIMS founder made a huge revelation saying that the health crisis went far beyond her oldest son, and affected her whole family. Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

All the Kardashian-Jenner nicknames for each other

Speaking of her nicknames to ABC News, Kendall revealed, "It depends like what your relationship is with me and some people call me ‘Ken’ some people call me ‘Kenny.’ 'Kenya’ is a big one, 'Killa,' those are it." Kim Kardashian used 'Kenny' on her sister's birthday, adding "My baby Kenny...
Presidential Electiondailysoapdish.com

Caitlyn Jenner Called ‘Lazy’ And ‘Dumb’ For Not Voting In 2020 Election

Is it really necessary to call names? Apparently, a lot of critics are calling California Governor hopeful Caitlyn Jenner too “lazy” and “dumb” for not voting in the 2020 election, even though state records say that she did vote last year. In an interview with CNN, Caitlyn explained why she didn’t vote during the Presidential Election. Here’s what she has to say.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

16 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Came Out

Being a Kardashian isn’t always sunshine and selfies. Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of feisty feuds and vicious clapbacks over the years. From random social media trolls to A-listers such as Drake and Taylor Swift, the reality star does not hold back when it comes to taking on the haters.
CelebritiesOdessa American

ESTRICH: Shame on Caitlyn Jenner

Democrats close to California Gov. Gavin Newsom call Caitlyn Jenner the gift that keeps on giving. Republicans just hold their heads. Some argue that after months of tedious signature gathering, the effort to recall Newsom is fizzling, and not just because vaccines are available on a walk-in basis and California is headed for herd immunity.
Presidential ElectionSFGate

Caitlyn Jenner's 2020 election story keeps getting worse

In an interview that aired Monday on CNN, California gubernatorial recall election candidate Caitlyn Jenner said she did not vote in the 2020 election, only for Politico to report Tuesday that records indicate she did, in fact, cast a ballot. Jenner's campaign told Politico that she only voted in "some...