The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales So Far

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day is actually a huge holiday for Us — right up there with the winter holidays. Why? Because of the major mattress deals! Mattress and bedding companies always offer enormous savings for Memorial Day, and we are definitely ready to take advantage!

If you’re tossing and turning at night, waking up with a sore back or simply need a change, don’t miss out on these mattress deals. It’s time to add an extra dash — or a heavy dose — of comfort into your nightly routine!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

