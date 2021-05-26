Cancel
Best Meme Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Watch

By Brandon Michael
Cover picture for the articleDo You Have These Top Meme Stocks On Your Watchlist This Week?. If you said that a social media page could send stocks skyrocketing last year, I would not have believed you. This year, however, meme stocks continue to make massive ripples in the stock market. Thanks to this relatively new trading trend, seasoned and new investors alike would be wondering “what are meme stocks?” right now. Well, to answer that, this group of stocks often see massive gains thanks to social media hype. Primarily, the social media platform Reddit is a key area of interest right now. Through the WallStreetBets subreddit, companies such as Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) boast monumental gains in their shares. As it stands, both companies’ shares are currently up by over 1,600% in the past year.

