Best Meme Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Watch

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now?. As investors navigate a somewhat volatile stock market with meme stocks leading in gains, consumer discretionary stocks could be overlooked. Now, as most investors would know, the economy is on the uptrend as we reach the tail-end of the pandemic. At the same time, businesses that suffered during the onslaught of the pandemic would be in the reopening trade as well. Not to mention, there is also the factor of consumers being eager to spend their discretionary funds during the summer. Given all of this, we could be looking at a perfect storm for the industry now. In fact, even the current economic data estimates appear to be in line with this.