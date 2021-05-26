newsbreak-logo
Man accused of wedding shooting pleads guilty to attack on lawyer

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© istock

A man who is accused of shooting two people at a wedding in New Hampshire pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting his former lawyer, The Associated Press reports.

Dale Holloway, who reportedly shot and injured a pastor and bride at a wedding in 2019, was charged after attacking attorney Michael Davidow in the face during a separate incident, according to a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Davidow was the public defender assigned to Holloway upon his arrest for the church shooting. Since the incident, Holloway has been acting as his own representation.

In return for Holloway pleading guilty to the two assault charges, the prosecutor dropped two additional charges of second-degree assault and a charge of assault by a prisoner.

Holloway was already in custody for the wedding shooting when he struck Davidow, resulting in him experiencing a hemorrhage and memory loss.

Holloway at first denied his attack on Davidow. He faces a sentence of 7.5 to 15 years in prison, the AP notes.

