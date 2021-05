In another life, pre-PR, I wanted to be a lawyer. My internship with FleishmanHillard was going to give me more commercial experience before a law conversion. I then fell head over heels in love with creating and sharing brand stories. Couple that with the rush of getting coverage for these stories (a feeling that never gets old), I ‘cancelled’ law and have never looked back. After five years of earning creative stripes in the FH consumer and brand marketing team, I’m now one of FH London’s newest senior creatives.