A very quiet week in terms of the economic calendar. The general medium-term upside bias for global indices remained supported for the most part of this week. However, global indices are extended and many analysts expect a pullback at some point. The USD saw some mixed action and the talk of whether the Federal Reserve will taper bond purchases should continue to push and pull the USD. US 10 year yields dropped lower through the 1.60% level and if this remains next week then the USD bearish bias could continue. Bitcoins fall moderated this week on long-term investors stepping in and it looks like $30,000 is a near-term floor.