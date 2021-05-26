Amendment 14 to the FMP for the Salmon Fisheries Off Alaska
Amendment 14 would incorporate the Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea into the Salmon FMP’s West Area, thereby bringing the Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea and the commercial salmon fisheries that occur within it under Federal management by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (Council) and NOAA Fisheries. Amendment 14 would manage the Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea by applying the prohibition on commercial salmon fishing that is currently established in the West Area to the newly added Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea. The Council submitted Amendment 14 to the Salmon FMP to the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) for review.www.savingseafood.org