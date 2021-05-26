newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishing

Amendment 14 to the FMP for the Salmon Fisheries Off Alaska

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmendment 14 would incorporate the Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea into the Salmon FMP’s West Area, thereby bringing the Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea and the commercial salmon fisheries that occur within it under Federal management by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (Council) and NOAA Fisheries. Amendment 14 would manage the Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea by applying the prohibition on commercial salmon fishing that is currently established in the West Area to the newly added Cook Inlet EEZ Subarea. The Council submitted Amendment 14 to the Salmon FMP to the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) for review.

www.savingseafood.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Fishery#Federal Register#Pacific#Commerce#The Salmon Fisheries Off#The Salmon Fmp#Noaa Fisheries#Cook Inlet Eez Subarea#Commercial Salmon Fishing#Eez#Federal Management#Review#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Related
savingseafood.org

ALASKA: Copper River salmon harvest set to begin May 17

May 17, 2021 — Alaska’s 2021 salmon officially starts on Monday, May 17 with a 12-hour opener for reds and kings at the Copper River. All eyes will be on early Cordova dock prices for Alaska’s famous “first fresh salmon of the season” as an indicator of wild salmon markets. COVID-forced closures in 2020 of high-end restaurants and seafood outlets tanked starting prices to $3 per pound for sockeyes and $6.50 for king salmon, down from $10 and $14, respectively the previous year.
mvariety.com

NOAA Fisheries and USFWS to host virtual meetings

(Press Release) — NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have extended the public comment period for the draft management plan and environmental assessment for the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument. The comment period will be open for an additional 60 calendar days, to close on or about...
Chinook, WAThe Astorian

Fishery managers add days to river salmon fishing

State fishery managers announced Wednesday that they would add extra days of spring Chinook salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River. Fishing from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to the Bonneville Dam will open Saturday and then again June 1 through June 15. Above the dam to the...
KYUK

Commercial Salmon Fishery Returning To Kuskokwim Bay Again

Commercial fishing will return to Kuskokwim Bay this summer for the second year in a row. Alaska Fish and Game Assistant Area Management Fishery Biologist Ben Gray said that commercially harvested Kuskokwim Bay salmon will have the same buyer as last year: E&E Foods. The Seattle-based company buys fish across Alaska. Dates for commercial fishing openings have not been finalized, but Gray said that they would not occur before July 1. He said that the commercial fishing season will likely be open throughout July, and potentially into the middle of August. He said there would be a similar schedule as last year, with commercial openers typically every other day. Nets must be 6 inch or less mesh, 45 meshes deep, and not exceed 300 feet long.
Agricultureseafoodnews.com

N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Sends Shrimp Plan Amendment to Public Comment

N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Sends Shrimp Plan Amendment to Public Comment, Talks Trawling Prohibition for Pamlico Sound. Draft shrimp management measures are going out for public input, including an option to prohibit shrimp trawling in Pamlico Sound. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met virtually for its regular meeting Thursday via...
kmxt.org

Kodiak continues to be one of the top fisheries in the US

400 million pounds of fish, representing $120 million, traveled through Kodiak’s commercial fishery in 2019. This makes Kodiak the third leading commercial fishery in the United States, and the sixth most valuable. That’s according to an annual report published this week by NOAA, which looks at every fishery in the...
savingseafood.org

Meet Lisa Hiruki-Raring: Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Alaska Fisheries Science Center

I translate the research that our scientists do into educational activities or resources. I develop and foster partnerships between the Alaska Fisheries Science Center and other agencies and organizations. I believe education helps to strengthen relationships between communities and our scientists. It is a way to give back to the communities where we do research by sharing and exchanging information with students, families, and community members. We focus on all levels of education, from K-12 to undergraduate internships to graduate fellowship opportunities. We also do informal education opportunities to reach the general public.
Chinook, WAwcgazette.com

Chinook salmon fishing closed on Snake

SNAKE RIVER - Spring Chinook salmon season on the Snake River closed Wednesday. The restriction takes effect below the Little Goose Dam to the Texas Rapids boat launch, upstream from the mouth of the Tucannon River. The area includes a concrete and rock space between the juvenile bypass return pipe...
PoliticsFrontiersman

My support of the Board of Fisheries nominees

Chances are you’ve already heard about this, but in case you didn’t, here we go. Last week, the joint legislature held a seven-hour marathon to confirm or reject the governor’s nominees for various boards, commissions, and other executive branch-appointed offices. Among those persons considered were five nominees for the Board of Fisheries and, I think, two or three for the Board of Game. Four of the five BOF nominees were confirmed.
Maine Statemdislander.com

NOAA issues approach to reduce right whale mortality

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put out a new Biological Opinion on May 27 that includes a framework to reduce the mortality and serious injury of North Atlantic right whales in federal fisheries by up to 87 percent in the next 10 years. The 582-page document creates a...
Saipan Tribune

Info meetings on MTMNM draft plan

NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have extended the public comment period for the draft management plan and environmental assessment for the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument. The comment period will be open for an additional 60 calendar days, to close on or about July 26. The exact comment period end date will be posted to the NOAA Fisheries website.
Morehead City, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Thursday

MOREHEAD CITY — Local fishermen, recreational and commercial, and others have an opportunity to participate in the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s next regular meeting. The commission will meet by web conference at 9 a.m. Thursday. The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A full agenda packet and links to join the meeting are available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.
miamitodaynews.com

Southeast Fisheries Science Center isn’t off hook on a move

Based on a feasibility study completed in 2016, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, popularly known as NOAA, announced that its Southeast Fisheries Science Center on Virginia Key will eventually be replaced by a new facility. Six years later, the location of that facility and the fate of the existing complex remain up in the air.
Industryaircargoworld.com

Alaska Air Cargo delivers first salmon of the season

Summer has officially commenced for the Pacific Northwest as Alaska Air Cargo delivered its first shipment of wild Alaska Copper River salmon for 2021. About 17,000 pounds of the salmon touched down in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on May 18 from Cordova, Alaska. The fish traveled via the bellyhold of the airline’s “salmon-thirty-salmon” – a […]