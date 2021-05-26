Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Things You May Not Know About Memorial Day

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile celebrating Memorial Day, here are some things to consider while you gather with friends and family for the holiday. Memorial Day was created in remembrance of men and women who died serving this country. Did you also know that the National Moment of Remembrance Act encourages citizens to pause at exactly 3:00 p.m. in honor of those brave men and women. Baseball games often pause during this time and Amtrak trains sound their horns in unison. The oldest continuously running Memorial Day parade in the nation is held every year in Ironton, Ohio. The Ironton-Lawrence Memorial Day parade started in 1868. The very first one was held in Doylestown, PA. “Taps” the bugle call performed at military funerals was adopted from another call that was once used for signaling “lights out”. The quite tune is used at funerals because back in the day soldiers feared that a traditional rifle salute would alert nearby confederate troops to their location. Finally, for the past 20 years the American Automobile Association has released a Memorial Day travel forecast. Due to the pandemic, 2020 was the first time they skipped it. Officials said the crisis “undermined” the accuracy of the annual report. They have released this year’s and predict that just over 37 million Americans will hit the road or take to the skies this weekend.

www.wfxb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Family Time#Road Games#Americans#Memorial Day Parade#Military Funerals#Nearby Confederate Troops#Ironton#Lights#Doylestown#Unison#Men#Amtrak Trains#Women#Running#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
FestivalWLKY.com

What you need to know about Memorial Day

After a difficult year in 2020, nothing sounds better to us than warmer weather, blue skies, and a long weekend where we can finally gather together safely with our friends and family. So if you're like us, you're eagerly awaiting the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is often thought...
FestivalWJCL

What you need to know about Memorial Day

After a difficult year in 2020, nothing sounds better to us than warmer weather, blue skies, and a long weekend where we can finally gather together safely with our friends and family. So if you're like us, you're eagerly awaiting the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is often thought...
Festivalwvtm13.com

What you need to know about Memorial Day

After a difficult year in 2020, nothing sounds better to us than warmer weather, blue skies, and a long weekend where we can finally gather together safely with our friends and family. So if you're like us, you're eagerly awaiting the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is often thought...