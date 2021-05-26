Beautiful Contrast On The Exterior of This Sustainable Home

newsbreak-logo
The one baptized as ' Casa Garoza' is a house that is located in Muñogalindo, a municipality in the province of Ávila, in Spain. It is an industrialized prototype adjusted to the principles of sustainability and the needs and personality of its owners, designed by the prestigious architect Juan Herreros.

