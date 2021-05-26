COVID-19 delays inaugural Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global in Barcelona

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 — The first edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global to take place in Barcelona has been pushed back due to COVID-19. The 28th edition of the world’s largest seafood expo, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain from 7 to 9 September, 2021, will now take place 26 to 28 April, 2022, Portland, Maine, U.S.A.-based organizer Diversified Communications announced on Wednesday, 26 May.

www.savingseafood.org
