Darlington, SC

Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology ranked No. 4 high school in state

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON – Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology (MHS) is the No. 4 high school in South Carolina, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual “ Best High Schools Rankings” report. MHS frequently finds itself on the U.S. News and World Report’s list, but this ranking...

scnow.com
City
Mayo, SC
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington, SC
Education
City
Darlington, SC
State
South Carolina State
#Math#High School Students#Education And Schools#State Schools#School Teachers#Mhs#The U S News And#World Report#Dcsd#Hartsville High School#Lamar High School#Darlington High School#U S News#Mayo Family#Academic Achievement#Educators#Rankings#Parents#Success#Congratulations
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Darlington, SCHartsville News Journal

DCSD honors 2021 STAND Award winners through virtual ceremony

DARLINGTON—Each school in the Darlington County School District, as well as district administration, honored students on Friday who display exemplary character and take a “STAND” against illicit drug use. The annual STAND Awards – STAND being an acronym for “Students Taking Action, Not Drugs” - recognized 22 students through a...
Florence, SCSCNow

PHOTOS: Florence-Darlington Technical College Graduation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College saw more than 300 graduates walk across the stage at the Florence Center during its 2021 Graduation Ceremony Thursday night. This year’s participation more than doubled last year’s COVID-19 hindered event.
Darlington, SCHartsville News Journal

Seven Darlington High student-athletes sign letters of intent

DARLINGTON—Each school in the Darlington County School District, as. DARLINGTON—Each school in the Darlington County School District, as. What is a hero? Maya Angelou famously said, “I think a hero is any person. Friday, 14 May 2021. DARLINGTON—Seven student-athletes at Darlington High School (DHS) across three sports. Thursday, 13 May...
Hartsville, SCSCNow

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center donates AEDs to seven area schools

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center used funds raised by its Second Annual Jumpstart Your Heart 5K held in 2020 to grant life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AED) to seven local schools. The seven schools provided with AEDs include Hartsville High School and Hartsville Middle School. Other Darlington County schools...
Darlington County, SCSCNow

2021 DCSD STAND Awards

Join us as we celebrate our 2020-21 STAND Award winners in the Darlington County School District. STAND is an acronym for “Students Taking Action, Not Drugs.”. The awards are presented to a student from each school who displays positive character, encourages others to live drug-free lifestyles, and seeks to improve in academics and behavior. The ceremony is the culmination of the district’s Drug-Free Schools and Character Education program. Winners are selected by their schools after completing the program.