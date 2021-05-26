Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Build-A-Bear rises after Q1 results; Travere Therapeutics shares drop

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.06% to 34,333.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 13,728.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18% to 4,195.77. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,166,870 cases with around 590,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,157,790 cases and 311,380 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,194,200 COVID-19 cases with 452,030 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,886,350 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,487,240 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.