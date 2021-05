We took note last March of an unusual lawsuit filed by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman against campaign finance rules recently enacted by the city that would have prevented Coffman from supporting candidates for City Council in this year’s municipal elections. This development was noteworthy due in part to the specific candidate Coffman wants to support in the upcoming election: Dustin Zvonek, who served as Coffman’s congressional aide in addition to a variety of other Republican operative support roles during Coffman’s long career in partisan office. Zvonek on the Aurora City Council would essentially be a proxy vote for Coffman, greatly easing his troubled relationship with the body on a range of issues.