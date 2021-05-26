Pedestrian Killed On Highway 17 in Little River While Crossing The Street Illegally

A pedestrian was killed on Highway 17 in Little River. According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:51 p.m. last night when a person was hit by a 2004 Honda on Highway 17 near Baldwin Drive. The person was illegally crossing the roadway when they were hit and they were taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been revealed and the crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.