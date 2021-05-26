Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little River, SC

Pedestrian Killed On Highway 17 in Little River While Crossing The Street Illegally

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian was killed on Highway 17 in Little River. According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:51 p.m. last night when a person was hit by a 2004 Honda on Highway 17 near Baldwin Drive. The person was illegally crossing the roadway when they were hit and they were taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been revealed and the crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

www.wfxb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little River, SC
Accidents
Little River, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Little River, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Arizona StateABC News

Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said. Six cyclists were taken to a hospital in critical condition...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.