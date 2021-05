Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Apple CEO Tim Cook will soon testify in the company’s lawsuit with Epic Games. Epic sued after its hugely popular game Fortnite was kicked out of the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic claimed that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly, since iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook will push back against antitrust claims that could threaten to unravel Apple’s control over App Store monetization. Apple’s Services business, the revenue it makes by collecting a portion of in-app purchases and subscriptions, generated almost $54 billion last year. The Wall Street Journal reports that Cook’s testimony is likely to be the most detailed public discussion he’s had about Apple’s mobile strategy. Cook has been preparing for the trial, including hours of practice rounds with former prosecutors chosen to simulate the witness stand, and is expected to take the stand later this week or early next.