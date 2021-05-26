2 Arrested After Manhunt In Florence County

Deputies have arrested two people after a manhunt in Florence County yesterday and a third is still on the loose. Luerdeen Hales of Johnsonville was charged with accessory after the fact of felony and Joshua Godwin also of Johnsonville was charged with 10 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle. A third suspect Braeden Crocker of Timmonsville is still on the run. Earlier in the day, Florence County Deputies responded to McCutcheon Road near Lake City for a report of multiple vehicles being broken into. When they arrived one suspect fled into the wooded area near McCutcheon and Cow Pasture Roads.