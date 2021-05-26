newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence County, SC

2 Arrested After Manhunt In Florence County

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies have arrested two people after a manhunt in Florence County yesterday and a third is still on the loose. Luerdeen Hales of Johnsonville was charged with accessory after the fact of felony and Joshua Godwin also of Johnsonville was charged with 10 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle. A third suspect Braeden Crocker of Timmonsville is still on the run. Earlier in the day, Florence County Deputies responded to McCutcheon Road near Lake City for a report of multiple vehicles being broken into. When they arrived one suspect fled into the wooded area near McCutcheon and Cow Pasture Roads.

www.wfxb.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnsonville, SC
City
Timmonsville, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Lake City, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#County Roads#Florence County Deputies#Suspect#Felony#Mccutcheon Road#Cow Pasture Roads#Multiple Vehicles#Accessory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Florence, SCWMBF

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. rollover crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a weekend rollover crash in Effingham. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, 34-year-old Charles Brandon Barr died in the crash that happened on Allen Road on the afternoon of May 15. Troopers said a...
Effingham, SCSCNow

Driver dies in Saturday Effingham crash

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Allen Road. The 3:30 p.m. crash happened when a 1999 GMC pickup truck ran off the road and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, said Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Florence County, SCSCNow

State reports 261 new COVID-19 cases (copy)

COLUMBIA – The state health department on Sunday reported 261 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina for the period ending on Friday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 218 probable cases, with 17 deaths that were confirmed to have been caused by the virus and two deaths that were probably caused by it.
Florence County, SCSCNow

State reports more than 200 COVID cases, Pee Dee two deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported more than 200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and about the same number of probable cases, along with more than 15 deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday that, for the reporting period that ended...
Horry County, SCwpde.com

Gas prices leap in South Carolina and across the nation

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The national average for gas prices is now $3.03, up three cents from Wednesday and up 11 cents from last week, according to AAA officials. Locally, Horry County is sitting at $2.83. That's up from $2.69 last week. Florence County is seeing $2.97, which is up...
Florence, SCwpde.com

Man accused in murder of Florence hair stylist faces judge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons arraigned Jonathan "Johnny" Lee Love, 31, Monday morning on charges in the murder of Florence hairstylist Mary Brown. Love sobbed throughout the hearing and repeatedly said in court he had nothing to do with Brown's killing. "I don't see how they...
Florence County, SCwpde.com

1 shot outside Florence County nightclub

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot in the leg Saturday night outside a nightclub on Honda Way, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the person’s injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC 15 for updates.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Wrongful death suits name 2 Citadel cadets, downtown bars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of a 23-year-old woman who was struck and killed in downtown Charleston filed multiple lawsuits in her death. The lawsuits concern the death of Hannah Frances Carpenter, a Florence County woman who died after being struck while crossing King Street on Feb. 15. The...
Columbia, SCSCNow

South Carolina COVID numbers down for second day

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina reported another day of low COVID-19 numbers along with no coronavirus-related deaths. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 192 fresh confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 95 probable cases. The Pee Dee recorded a dozen confirmed cases with Florence County’s six cases...
Lake City, SCSCNow

Lake City man charged in Timmonsville woman's Quinby shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have charged a Lake City man with the shooting death of a Timmonsville woman at a Quinby convenience store Saturday. Johnny Lee Love Jr. 31, 1039 Green Road, Lake City, is charged by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators with one count each of murder, first-degree arson and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the agency.