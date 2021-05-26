Manhattan DA Convenes Grand Jury For Probe On Trump Organization
The Manhattan DA has convened a grand jury for the probe on the Trump Organization. The jury is expected to decide whether or not to indict the former President should prosecutors present criminal charges in their probe. The panel could also decide to indict executives at the Trump Organization or the business itself if criminal charges are presented. The grand jury is set to sit for three days a week for the next six months and will hear matters beyond the probe during that time.www.wfxb.com