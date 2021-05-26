OVERFLOWING STREAMS: MANNVEIRA, CULTUM INTERITUM, ANTEDILUVIAN, MYCELIUM, BROKEN GLASS SANCTUARY, UNIDAD TRAUMA, INFERN, FUNERAL CHASM, WORMWOOD, TRIALOGOS

Choosing to love has always been one of the most important challenges for God’s people. Throughout my teen years, I served in many different ways and grew in faith at the little church where I had been saved. It was located in Humboldt Park, the gang-infested neighborhood in Chicago where I lived. Despite the efforts of the church to make a difference in that area, Humboldt Park remained crime-ridden, and the church often experienced break-ins and vandalism. Thieves stole music equipment, and gang members threw rocks through windows. The church replaced the broken glass a few times, but eventually the elders decided to brick in the windows. The church already had a fence but erected a strong gate to keep people out and prevent theft. Looking back, I’d have to say that the gate was motivated by fear and self-protection, not love.