OVERFLOWING STREAMS: MANNVEIRA, CULTUM INTERITUM, ANTEDILUVIAN, MYCELIUM, BROKEN GLASS SANCTUARY, UNIDAD TRAUMA, INFERN, FUNERAL CHASM, WORMWOOD, TRIALOGOS
MANNVEIRA (Iceland) Here, a scary, ritualistic, electronics-heavy intro leads into a roiling, battering vortex of sound accompanied by truly frightening vocal roaring, segmented by bass-loaded, spine-slugging, swaggering movements and chiming, anguished melodies over booming drum detonations. Gripping, unnerving music, and a tremendously powerful production… why I haven’t yet listened to the rest of the album is perplexing, but it won’t be too much longer.www.nocleansinging.com