Horry County, SC

Horry County Received $34 Million from the American Rescue Plan Act

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorry County has received $34 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Assistant County Administrator Barry Spivey announced the news during the County’s Administration Committee meeting yesterday afternoon. During the meeting the committee approved a Capital Improvement Plan that covers fiscal year 2022 through 2031 and a plan for future Infrastructure Projects which will move to the County Council that meets on June 1st. The committee didn’t discuss specific plans about what they plan to do with the funds but the panel is hiring Elliott Davis Accounting Firm to ‘assist in the process’.

Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
