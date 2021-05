BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 28 (TNSRep) -- WindEurope issued the following news release on May 27, 2021:. Ports are key to offshore wind development. To deliver the offshore wind expansion set out in the EU's Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy, Europe's ports must expand and add new infrastructure. In a new report, WindEurope estimates that Euros6.5bn of investment in port infrastructure will be needed by 2030. The European Commission should develop a Ports Strategy and recognise the societal and ecological value of ports.