Pharmaceuticals

Study Shows Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Safe and Effective’ Among Adolescents

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Moderna announced it’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in adolescents. The news follows a trial of 3,732 children ages 12 to 17. Blood tests from those participants showed the vaccine produced an immune response similar to the one seen in adults. Initial observations showed that none of the children that received the vaccine were diagnosed with Covid-19 anytime after 14 days of getting their second dose and only four children who received the placebo tested positive for the virus. Moderna says those findings are ‘consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%’ and noted that those figures could change if more data is collected.

