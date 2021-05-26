Value Of Cryptocurrency Declining

This past weekend, investors in Bitcoin faced an almost 13% loss in value. The cryptocurrency was trading at about $33,000 per coin Sunday morning which is down from it’s all-time high of more than $64,000 last month. By Sunday evening, it had already picked up $2,000. On Saturday morning Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his support for the currency which gave it a slight boost. Last Wednesday, a massive crypto crash wiped out almost $1 trillion in market value. Other currencies have also followed the decline of bitcoin.