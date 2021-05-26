Area graduation plan details
A school year marked but pandemic-related changes soon comes to an end as area high schools are hosting graduation ceremonies in the near future. Batesville High School will congratulate its seniors and present them with diplomas at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29 in the school gym. Students will be provided a limited number of vouchers during graduation practice and a voucher will be required for admission to Sunday’s commencement exercise. Social distancing will be encouraged outside of family members and masks will be required.www.greensburgdailynews.com