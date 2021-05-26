10th Anniversary of Memorial Run for SSgt Jason C. Hicks is Saturday!

Family and friends come together each year to honor and remember SSgt Jason C. Hicks who lost his life in 2003 during Operation Enduring Freedom. Since 2003 a scholarship has been awarded annually in Jason’s memory to a graduating senior at Pageland High School. In order to afford these scholarships, the family holds an annual 5k run. Friends and friends of friends pitch in to help every Saturday before Memorial Day. They also sell raffle tickets, collect items for silent auctions, sell lunch plates, etc. This Saturday is the 10th Anniversary of the event. The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pageland Community Center. For more information or to register for the event, click here.