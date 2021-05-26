newsbreak-logo
Accidents

2 Arrested After Boat Crash Near Barefoot Landing

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 people have been arrested after a child was thrown from a boat during a crash near Barefoot Landing. SCDNR Officers say on May 15th, 28 year old Troy Conyers and 22 year old Tristan Gore were boating in the area near Barefoot Landing and ran the vessel aground throwing a child into the water. The child sustained serious injuries. The crash was not reported to DNR or the Coast Guard until the following Monday and two days later by the child’s parents. Officers issued warrants for the arrests before the two men turned themselves in. Both were charged with failure to render assistance to the injured minor and charges related to providing alcohol to the minor. They’ve each been released on a $2,500 bond.

#Boating#Accident#The Coast Guard#Barefoot Landing#Crash#Arrests#Men#Scdnr Officers#Warrants#Alcohol#Dnr
