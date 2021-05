This past weekend, in preparation for an upcoming move, I found myself digging deep into cleaning out old boxes of letters and cards. Among old birthday cards and handwritten letters, I also came across a printout email chain of correspondence between a supervising partner and myself from 2007 when I worked in Biglaw. I chuckled as I read the lines, “I should not have to remind you of your job obligations. I have no confidence you are doing as you are told.” I held onto those emails for a reason: I wanted to be able to reflect on them a decade later and remember just how far I had come.