The Friends Reunion Is Happening This Week — Here’s What We’d Rather Forget From the Series

I first realized the sitcom Friends represented something essential when a friend admitted she could not sleep without it. I mean that literally. During a particularly challenging period in her early 20s, she’d load an episode of Friends and prop her laptop on her nightstand, so that Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Rachel, and Ross could lull her into REM with jokes about dinosaur bones and lobster love pacts. And it seemed to be the only thing that worked. If she could slip into 1990s New York City with a crew of six friends who seemingly never worked, then she could quiet her mind and finally find some peace. It was a dramatic, but telling, example of the sort of loyalty Friends has commanded since it first aired in 1994. Those six goofballs brought people joy—for many, it was a true, breathless sort of joy—and, for better or worse, there has never been a show like it since.