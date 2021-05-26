newsbreak-logo
Iga Swiatek and the management of emotions on court

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Psychology is a fundamental factor in sport today, especially in modern tennis. Unsurprisingly, more and more players are turning to industry professionals on a daily basis to help them manage their emotions and feelings during matches. One of these tennis players is the nineteen years-old Iga Swiatek, a surprise champion...

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

