CoD: Warzone Season 4 Image Teases That Verdansk Needs Saving
Co-developer Raven Software has posted a Call of Duty: Warzone teaser hinting at what's to come in the battle royale's next season of content. Over on Twitter, Raven Software posted a redacted image of three lines of text. The first two lines are blacked out in the middle, but the final line states that "something must be done soon." It's the first two lines, however, that point to something potentially drastic happening on the streets of Verdansk.www.gamespot.com