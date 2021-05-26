CoD: Warzone Season 4 Image Teases That Verdansk Needs Saving

With the collaboration between Warzone, Die Hard, and Rambo underway, players have noticed that certain elements have been changed. In addition to bringing John Rambo and John McClane, Raven Software has chosen to bring more than just the protagonists to the lovely Verdansk, and has added select buildings and locales from both franchises to the popular multiplayer shooter. This is something quite notable for a game as popular as Warzone, and something that is sure to affect how players operate in the game, as well as bring more of that 80s flavor.