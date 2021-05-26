President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Meet at a Summit in Switzerland
The first face to face meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place next month during a summit in Switzerland. According to the White House, “President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16th. The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.” The agenda and format for the meeting is still being put together.www.wfxb.com