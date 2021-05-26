Cancel
Biden Indicates Support For New $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Counteroffer

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has also indicated his support for a new $1 trillion Infrastructure Plan counteroffer. According to Senators Shelley Moore Caputo of West Virginia and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the President informed them that he’d be willing to accept a $1 trillion Infrastructure Package which is less than the $1.7 trillion counteroffer the White House announced last week. They said Biden signaled openness to that price tag and Caputo and Wicker plan to make the counteroffer tomorrow. That new offer indicates that negotiations aren’t quite over and that there’s a good chance they won’t be meeting the Memorial Day deadline.

www.wfxb.com
