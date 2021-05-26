newsbreak-logo
Chesterfield police launch text updates for 911 callers

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are the first in Virginia to launch a new tool that will allow text message updates to be sent to 911 callers. SPIDR Tech, designed specifically for law enforcement, rolled out in the county in conjunction with its new computer-aided dispatch system. SPIDR Tech...

