Our lawns should be kept chemical free, and mown less frequently. Rob Moir, of the Ocean River Institute of Cambridge, has studied lawns and bees. Moir found in a study he conducted in Springfield this past May that "lawns mowed every three weeks instead of weekly resulted in as many as two and a half times more lawn flowers, mostly clover and dandelions, and a great diversity of 93 species of bees ["Hope for the Bees", posted on May 20, 2021 on the Ocean Rivers Institute online website]