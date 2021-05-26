Who’da Thunk it? Lessons from TikTok

Who’da thunk it? Most everything for this segment was learned from TikTok. The life hacker @linsayroggenbuck gave the solo cup a new use. It serves as a measuring cup. though the company says it’s not on purpose. The top line is a pint, next line 12 ounces (standard beer bottle size), the second to last marks 5 ounces, which is the standard one serving of wine. The last line is 1 fluid ounces, equivalent of shot. To remove broken eggshells. crack egg into bowl. use the other half of the shell to scoop out the pieces. Wet your fingers to remove smaller bit. Tape your tomato. Putting a piece of tape over the stem prevents loss of moisture and keeps them firm and plump longer. No tape? Turn them upside down. Just remove the vine, then flip it onto a flat surface, vine side down.