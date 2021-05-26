Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Who’da Thunk it? Lessons from TikTok

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWho’da thunk it? Most everything for this segment was learned from TikTok. The life hacker @linsayroggenbuck gave the solo cup a new use. It serves as a measuring cup. though the company says it’s not on purpose. The top line is a pint, next line 12 ounces (standard beer bottle size), the second to last marks 5 ounces, which is the standard one serving of wine. The last line is 1 fluid ounces, equivalent of shot. To remove broken eggshells. crack egg into bowl. use the other half of the shell to scoop out the pieces. Wet your fingers to remove smaller bit. Tape your tomato. Putting a piece of tape over the stem prevents loss of moisture and keeps them firm and plump longer. No tape? Turn them upside down. Just remove the vine, then flip it onto a flat surface, vine side down.

www.wfxb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunk#Hacker#Measuring Cup#Vine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Family Relationshipsthepampanews.com

Lessons From My Dad & The Marsh

My dad passed away 11 years ago (Aug. 30, 2010) and so I have been doing a lot of reminiscing. I thought I’d share a few of our good times and lessons that I learned from one of dad’s very favorite places – the marshland in south Louisiana. Dad took...
Family Relationshipsbluemountaineagle.com

Lessons from a small person

“Hold my hand Grandma,” my 5-year-old granddaughter said, “and you will see my dream with me.”. I love spending time with this little freckled human. She is always teaching me something. The first time she offered her hand to me was to cross the street. Naively, I thought the gesture was love. A lesson soon followed … “You are old Grandma, and old people fall down a lot.”
LifestyleGreenwichTime

Opinion: Lessons learned from the Sleeping Giant

As an alumna of Quinnipiac University, I have been aware of Sleeping Giant State Park for the better part of a decade. Despite living near the park for four years, I never climbed to the top of Sleeping Giant Mountain. On social media, I had seen several photos of my fellow alumni on top of the mountain, surrounded by a beautiful view of Connecticut.
RelationshipsHerald & Review

3 Investing Lessons From Dad Jokes

At some point along the way, the vast encyclopedia of corny jokes handed down through the ages became dad jokes. But hey, who's complaining -- you know you love them. Or at least get a mild chuckle out of them. Or tolerate them. Or not. You know, like, what does a baby computer call his father? Data.
Gardeningchestertownspy.org

Lessons From the Garden by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Last summer, we had nary a bloom on the hydrangea in our backyard. Apparently, I had pruned them too late in their cycle and so, in a fit of pique, they decided to take the summer off. The wee wife was verklempt. She loves their colors, shapes, and size, and they always look perfect when arranged on the table by our front door. They greeted our guests like those nice old folks who smile and say hello when you enter the local Walmart. We don’t have a Walmart in our little town, but that’s another story for another time.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
Family Relationshipsvineyardgazette.com

Lessons Learned, From Father to the L.G.

My father, Peter Hugh Hufstader, who died April 19, is remembered warmly as an educator, sailor, good-government activist and friend. He was also, for many years, a dedicated single father and homemaker for my two younger sisters, Tot (Elizabeth) and Alice. After our parents’ marriage ended, Tot and Alice stayed...
Moviesthermtide.com

Life lessons we can learn from Disney

A special thing about Disney movies is that people of any age can enjoy and learn from them. For children, the animated films provide a form of entertainment while also subconsciously teaching them important life lessons. As for adults, Disney movies can still appeal to them because of the serious themes and inspiring messages tackled within the stories. If you can’t remember the underlying messages from Disney films off the top of your head, you’re in luck! Here’s a list of some meaningful life lessons we can learn from Disney.
Hobbiesboothbayregister.com

SHUCKING LESSON - Learn from the pros

Shuck-Your-Own Borrow our shucking tools and enjoy our picnic tables and let one of the pros shuck oysters for you! We have several varieties of local oysters to choose from, as well as an array of sauces. BYOB if you wish!
Books & Literaturemythcreants.com

Lessons From the Terrible Writing of Eragon’s Sequel

It’s been five years since I tore apart the prologue of Eragon. The critique clearly holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, whether it’s the Eragon fanragers who are still frothing at the mouth or the Mythcreants regulars who are still laughing. While I can’t cover the entirety of Eragon, and you are cruel for wanting me to, a commenter had the brilliant suggestion of covering the first chapter of a sequel. So here I am with Eldest by Christopher Paolini.
WWEadwoaadubianews.com

Former Wrestler, Melissa Coates dies at 50 after lifesaving amputation.

Former WWE star, Melissa Coates, known as Super Genie, has tragically died aged 50. No cause of death has been given for the former bodybuilder, wrestler and manager. The news was broken by a friend of hers on Facebook, who wrote: “This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.
Family Relationshipsdirtbagdreams.com

Lessons From Our CEO, Rad Dad Extraordinaire

To celebrate Father’s Day, we sat down with Outdoor Prolink’s CEO & Founder, Gareth Richards, to chat about his start in the outdoor industry, his passion for the outdoors, and what it’s been like being a dad through it all. How Gareth Got into the Outdoors. Gareth is positive, upbeat,...
MusicPosted by
Distractify

DJ Skeletor, 'Hot 97' Radio Star, Passed Away at Only 50 Years Old

Throughout his tenure as a host on Hot 97 as well as various other notable gigs over the course of his career, Trevor "DJ Skeletor" Thomas became an integral part of his local radio scene. A New Jersey native who went on to impact one of the biggest radio stations in neighboring New York state, as well as a close friend to the likes of Wendy Williams, Trevor accomplished a lot in life.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Her life was in his hands’: Viral TikTok shows man jokingly dangling friend over balcony, sparking outrage

A viral TikTok showing a man dangling a woman over a balcony at what appears to be an influencer party in Los Angeles is being criticized online. The video, posted by The Bachelor alum Brittany Galvin who goes by @lilgalvin on the app, has garnered 7 million views in a single day. A man and woman can be seen, appearing to joke around. The man picks up the woman, flips her over his shoulder—hitting her head on the parapet—and dangles her over a balcony. Gasps and yelps can be heard in the background. The woman smiles as she grabs hold of the parapet before being brought back to safety. Once she gets back on her feet, she does a backflip while the other partygoers stare.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Little Boy Went to Visit His Grandmother

One day, a five-year-old boy went to visit his grandmother. In her bedroom, the kid played with his toys while the older woman was cleaning the furniture. Suddenly, the boy asked his grandma a rather unexpected question: "How come you don't have a boyfriend?" The grandmother laughed and took a break from what she was doing to answer his question.