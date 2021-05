On Monday, May 10, 2021 at approximately 7:40 PM, officers responded to a carjacking that occurred in the 1000 block of South A Street in Oxnard. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who stated he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with two suspects. One of the suspects produced a knife and yelled a gang slogan, while showing the victim his gang tattoos. The victim told officers the suspect tried stabbing him several times, before stealing the victim’s vehicle.