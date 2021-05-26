Council discusses budget, debt, future of Brenham
A smattering of budget-related topics — including debt — were discussed Tuesday at the Brenham City Council's first budget meeting. City Manager James Fisher began the day with a quick overview of some of the city's budgetary items that fall under the capital improvement plan, such as roads, the Texas Municipal Retirement System, a new vehicle replacement fund, drainage, the possibility of a second fire station and downtown improvements.