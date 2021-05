Pull up a $DESK, we're talking about a rewards token. It was always a blow to discover the latest $DESK drop was “depleted,” or that others had gotten to it first, after spending about a minute validating my email with Torus and waiting for the tokens to materialize (or not) in my Unifty wallet. I wanted the tokens, but I wasn’t quite sure why. But when they didn’t come, it made me feel more like a “piranha” than a $DESK whale.