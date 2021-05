As the temperatures are slowly rising, so are my temptations to create this jumpsuit. I mean, a ruffle front and a low back?! This is officially the hot outfit for summer 2021. Wear it as-is on those sweltering days, or pair it with a bandeau or tee for more modesty. If you aren’t a linen person, other fabric options include chambray, lightweight denim, or even sateen. You could even do a wool suiting and a sweater for the winter!