Plano, TX

Plano ISD alumnus graduates from West Point

By Staff report
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadet Matthew Rene Carey, son of Evan and Sandra Carey of Plano, Texas, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday. Carey graduated from Plano East Senior High School in 2017. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Organizational Psychology and Leadership. He was in USCC Companies H1 and C1. Carey served in many cadet leadership positions, including team leader, squad leader and company commander. His extra-curricular activities included the Army Crew Team, Scoutmaster's Council and Company Athletics. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch and will report to his first assignment at the U.S. Armor School in Fort Benning, Georgia. Following graduation from ABOLC and SLC, he will return to his home state of Texas, stationed at Fort Hood.

