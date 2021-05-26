How Long Will ‘Friends: The Reunion’ be Available on HBO Max?

Set your countdowns now: the Friends reunion special is heading to HBO Max in just a few hours. It’s been quite a few years since we last saw Ross, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Monica (Courteney Cox), but tonight, they’ll all be back on set to reminisce about the good old days at Central Perk. Can’t make it to stream the series tonight? Or planning a Friends: The Reunion party in the coming weeks? We have everything you need to know about streaming this special in the weeks to come.