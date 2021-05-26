Atlassian releases new cloud app development platform: Forge

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Global tax software provider Sovos today announced the availability of Sovos Advanced Periodic Reporting platform. The new platform brings hundreds of customers onto next-generation architecture designed for performance, scalability, enhanced functionality and expanded global coverage. Building on over a decade of SaaS-based indirect tax automation, the solution automates, centralizes and streamlines indirect tax compliance processes for businesses operating across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia. By replacing manual processes, local point solutions and tax compliance outsourcing with a single, cost-effective, global solution, Sovos handles all indirect tax filings as companies’ tax, finance and IT infrastructures evolve and businesses expand into new territories.