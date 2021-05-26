Q&A With Shashank Khaitan
IMDb is like a treasure trove for credits. You input a film personality’s name, and you will find credits for every project they’ve ever been a part of, on and off camera. I IMDb-ed Shashank Khaitan before my interview with him, and I learnt that he played Dharma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade, and also wrote lyrics for his directorial debut Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He’s back in the director’s chair for his latest venture, a short titled Majnu in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.www.mansworldindia.com