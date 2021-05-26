newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Q&A With Shashank Khaitan

By Jigar Shah
mansworldindia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb is like a treasure trove for credits. You input a film personality’s name, and you will find credits for every project they’ve ever been a part of, on and off camera. I IMDb-ed Shashank Khaitan before my interview with him, and I learnt that he played Dharma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade, and also wrote lyrics for his directorial debut Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He’s back in the director’s chair for his latest venture, a short titled Majnu in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

www.mansworldindia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shashank Khaitan
Person
Karan Johar
Person
Vicky Kaushal
Person
Bhumi Pednekar
Person
Jaideep Ahlawat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Short Film#Films#Film School#Imdb#Q A#Ishaqzaade#Dharmatic Entertainment#Dharma Productions#Feature Film#Co Producer#Imdb#Clarity#Ajeeb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designdesignerstoday.com

Q&A with cover artist Kabriah Asha

Kabriah Asha began painting as a child, and now there is not a day that goes by that she doesn’t pick up a paint brush. She’s gotten busier during the pandemic, and that includes her participation in the recent Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House, with a custom piece for Nicole White’s closet design.—Andrea Lillo.
TV & Videoswhathifi.com

Sky Q review

The future of TV with an impressive price tag to match. Sky Q is the biggest overhaul Sky has given to its package since it introduced Sky+, aiming to do for television what Sonos did to music – and make it truly multi-room. The package is built around the all-new...
San Francisco, CAmusicinsf.com

Q&A: Emma Gerson

When did you first become interested in playing music?. My mother is a singer-songwriter, so growing up I was surrounded by music. She was a single mom in NYC, so nights when we couldn’t get a babysitter, she took us to all the Venues in the city. Watching her play really inspired me to be the performer I am now.
TV Seriestelegraphherald.com

Television Q&A

Question: I’m curious if “Call Me Kat” was picked up for another season? Leslie Jordan was hilarious in the show, and quite honestly, I was surprised how much I enjoyed it. Answer: The Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik (Amy on “The Big Bang Theory”) has been picked up for a...
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Q & A with Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam

Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam are the author/illustrator team behind Dear Girl (with Rosenthal’s late mother, Amy Krouse Rosenthal), Dear Boy (with Rosenthal’s father, Jason Rosenthal), and Dear Baby. Their latest picture book, Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us, came out in March, in time for this month’s Teacher Appreciation celebrations. PW spoke with Rosenthal and Hatam about their new collaboration, the people who have had an impact on their lives and career paths, and the actions they hope readers will take to show greater appreciation for the teachers (and others) who have inspired them.
Celebritiesthe360mag.com

Q×A with Page Kennedy

ACTOR & RAPPER PAGE KENNEDY JOINS 360 MAGAZINE FOR SOME Q&A. Page Kennedy is well known as a rapper and actor within our entertainment industry. Kennedy’s recent acting skills brought him to play “Duck” on Netflix’s “The Upshaws”, one of their newest series to hit streaming platforms starring alongside Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Mike Epps (Bennie Upshaw), and Wanda Skyes (Lucretia). He is also known for his roles in “Blue Mountain State”, “Weeds” and his comedic genius skits shared on Instagram and TikTok.
Musicthelastmixedtape.com

Q&A | St. Bishop

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?. Oh, that’s a tough one, for me it’s either Dua Lipa or Jordan Rakei. Dua Lipa is in the process of cementing her legacy in pop music & seeing her progression as a performer and dancer over the years has been super inspiring to me. She is killing it and also, ‘Future Nostalgia’ absolutely bangs.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma come together to help COVID patients in Karnataka

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has partnered with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma to help COVID patients in Karnataka amid the ongoing health crisis. Recently, there have been many cases where the short supply of medical oxygen has led to the demise of several COVID-19 patients. Kapil and Bhumi have joined hands to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka, through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Mission Zindagi initiative.
San Francisco, CAmusicinsf.com

Q&A: Jared Harper

My signature sound is one that transpires from the influence of The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Beatles, and John Mayer. It is a little bit Indie-Rock mixed with Pop-Rock. It’s a silky-smooth husky voice layered over a fresh yet familiar sound. When did you first become interested in playing...
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Brahmastra campaign: 10 teasers, 13 motion posters!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in Bollywood for two years. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the film is in the news for interesting news.
Worldlehren.com

Twitterverse Reaction To Chinese Girl Singing Aankhein Khuli Is Epic

Recently a video wherein a Chinese girl singing the iconic cult bollywood song Aankhein Khuli from Aditya Chopra’s musical blockbuster hit film Mohabbatein (2001) produced by late noted film maker Yash Chopra under YRF Films went viral on social media along with taking internet by storm and now twitterverse reaction to Chinese girl singing Aankhein Khuli is epic.
Worldava360.com

Doob Gaye (Lyrical) | Guru Randhawa | Urvashi Rautela | Jaani, B Praak | Remo D | Bhushan K

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents Bhushan Kumar's "Doob Gaye" lyrical video song in the voice of “Guru Randhawa” featuring Urvashi Rautela lyrics by Jaani & music by B Praak. The video is directed by Remo D'Souza. ♪Full Song Available on♪. JioSaavn: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-JioSaavn. Spotify: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-Spotify. Hungama: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-Hungama. Apple Music: http://bit.ly/DoobGaye-AppleMusic. Amazon...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Indoo Ki Jawani producer Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19 complications

Guwahati: Film producer Ryan Stephen passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 related complications in Goa. Ryan had previously produced Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani and Kajol’s short film Devi. Indoo Ki Jawani director, Abir Sengupta confirmed the news of Ryan’s death to indianexpress.com. Calling his passing “heartbreaking,” he said,...
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Ray: Netflix’s Upcoming Star-Studded Anthology Series Is Based on Legendary Satyajit Ray’s Stories

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to share the teaser of the anthology series Ray. The series, based on Satyajit Rays short stories, will stream from June 25. “Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top-notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix,” wrote Bajpayee. 99 Songs: AR Rahman’s Musical Drama to Arrive on Netflix on May 21 (Watch Trailer).
Worldcinemaexpress.com

Trailer of Sunil Grover's Sunflower out

There’s been a murder in a Mumbai co-operative society. Two cops—played by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni—bob in to solve the case. The suspects are many, but the tone is teasingly light. Sunflower, a comedy murder mystery series directed by Vikas Bahl, is releasing on ZEE5 on June 11. The...
Moviessamachar-news.com

My Fans were Upset After Watching Radhe, Says ‘Dagdu Dada’ Pravin Tarde

A popular face in the Marathi film and theatre industry, Pravin Vitthal Tarde recently featured in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Although he does lead roles in Marathi and is also the director behind thought-provoking hits like Deool Band and Mulshi Pattern, Pravin stresses that he took up the Bollywood project for a smaller part because he wanted to build a good relationship with Salman Khan. Despite doing Radhe, he is not impressed with commercial films.
Violent Crimestelugubulletin.com

All details about RRR pending shoot is here

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Like all other films, magnum opus ‘RRR‘, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has also been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Needless to say, the film has created a great buzz across the country and it is the most awaited film in India.