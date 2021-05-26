Q&A With Shashank Khaitan

Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam are the author/illustrator team behind Dear Girl (with Rosenthal’s late mother, Amy Krouse Rosenthal), Dear Boy (with Rosenthal’s father, Jason Rosenthal), and Dear Baby. Their latest picture book, Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us, came out in March, in time for this month’s Teacher Appreciation celebrations. PW spoke with Rosenthal and Hatam about their new collaboration, the people who have had an impact on their lives and career paths, and the actions they hope readers will take to show greater appreciation for the teachers (and others) who have inspired them.