Paa Kow Afro-fusion Orchestra to be The Linda’s First Live Show Upon Reopening

By sage kuhlman
NYS Music
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio will reopen to live audiences for the first time since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic with a performance by the Paa Kow Afro-fusion Orchestra on Saturday, June 19 at 8pm. Ghana born drummer and composer, Paa Kow, blends rhythm and artistry from his...

nysmusic.com
