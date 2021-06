While cryptocurrency is emerging as a more formidable investment asset, equities and the platforms and exchanges they trade on remain in the lead. "The way Bitcoin works today and the blockchain technology underneath it is not the same. It couldn't process the three hundred and thirty billion messages we processed on a busy day here at the New York Stock Exchange. So I don't expect it to be displacing us," New York Stock Exchange Chairwoman Stacey Cunningham said during an interview on FOX Business' "Cavuto Coast to Coast."