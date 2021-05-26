Digital.ai Platform brings artificial intelligence to value stream management

Gender disparity in science is one of the most focused debating points among authorities and the scientific community. Over the last few decades, numerous initiatives have endeavored to accelerate gender equity in academia and research society. However, despite the ongoing efforts, gaps persist across the world, and more measures need to be taken. Using social network analysis, natural language processing, and machine learning, in this study, we comprehensively analyzed gender-specific patterns in the highly interdisciplinary and evolving field of artificial intelligence for the period of 2000-2019. Our findings suggest an overall increasing rate of mixed-gender collaborations. From the observed gender-specific collaborative patterns, the existence of disciplinary homophily at both dyadic and team levels is confirmed. However, a higher preference was observed for female researchers to form homophilous collaborative links. Our core-periphery analysis indicated a significant positive association between having diverse collaboration and scientific performance and experience. We found evidence in support of expecting the rise of new female superstar researchers in the artificial intelligence field.