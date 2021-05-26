Cancel
Digital.ai Platform brings artificial intelligence to value stream management

By Christina Cardoza
SDTimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital.ai today announced a new AI-powered end-to-end solution for bridging the gap between software delivery and business outcomes. The new Digital.ai Platform is meant to be a next-generation intelligent value stream solution that accelerates value, increases efficiency and reduces risks for enterprises. The company explained adding AI into the new solution will help teams find and fix issues without having to manually sift through all the data; break down silos and align goals, execution and outcome; and provide automated governance.

