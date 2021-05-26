Digital.ai Platform brings artificial intelligence to value stream management
Digital.ai today announced a new AI-powered end-to-end solution for bridging the gap between software delivery and business outcomes. The new Digital.ai Platform is meant to be a next-generation intelligent value stream solution that accelerates value, increases efficiency and reduces risks for enterprises. The company explained adding AI into the new solution will help teams find and fix issues without having to manually sift through all the data; break down silos and align goals, execution and outcome; and provide automated governance.sdtimes.com