HCA Healthcare Taps Google Cloud to Create New Health Data Analytics Platform

By Fred Pennic
 3 days ago
– HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, is partnering with Google Cloud to help create a secure health data analytics platform. – The partnership will leverage HCA Healthcare’s 32 million annual encounters to identify opportunities to improve clinical care. Note that privacy and security are guiding principles of the partnership, and Google Cloud will not have access to patient-identifiable data.

