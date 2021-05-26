newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill banning curbside voting

WZDX
 3 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 285 into law, solidifying the state's ban on curbside voting. “Since taking office, we have always prioritized securing the chain of ballot custody. By keeping the ballot in the hands of the voter, we ensure each vote is counted accurately, honestly, and independently from any poll worker or third party,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “We are especially grateful to our sponsors Representative Wes Allen (R-Troy) and Senator Dan Roberts (R-Mountain Brook), as well as the rest of the Alabama Legislature, for their dedication to securing our elections and protecting the right of Alabamians to cast a secret ballot.”

