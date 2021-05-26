Strawberry Strut in Carthage Looking for More Strutters

The Strawberry Strut returns to Carthage on Saturday, June 5th. Jennifer Garner with the Strawberry Strut recently spoke to MacombNewsNow.com about getting back to business with the Strawberry Strut, the wonderful community partners helping to make it possible for the 1 mile and 5 mile Strawberry Strut to take place, and the many things happening in Carthage surrounding the Strawberry Strut, including Hancock County Fights Cancer, immediately following the Strawberry Strut in June 5th. To register go to RunSignUp.com and search Strawberry Strut or you can follow this link to the registration.