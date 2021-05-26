newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Strawberry Strut in Carthage Looking for More Strutters

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strawberry Strut returns to Carthage on Saturday, June 5th. Jennifer Garner with the Strawberry Strut recently spoke to MacombNewsNow.com about getting back to business with the Strawberry Strut, the wonderful community partners helping to make it possible for the 1 mile and 5 mile Strawberry Strut to take place, and the many things happening in Carthage surrounding the Strawberry Strut, including Hancock County Fights Cancer, immediately following the Strawberry Strut in June 5th. To register go to RunSignUp.com and search Strawberry Strut or you can follow this link to the registration.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage#Cancer#Macombnewsnow Com#June 5th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Politics
Related
Carthage, ILDaily Gate City

Carthage is place to be on June 5

On Saturday, June 5, three major events, the Strawberry Strut, Strut Around the Block, and Hancock County Fights Cancer, are happening in Carthage, Ill. Starting at 8 a.m., the 42nd Annual Strawberry Strut will kick-off events on the courthouse square in Carthage. The Strawberry Strut is a 5-mile run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk starting at the Hancock County Courthouse. You can still sign up by checking out the Strawberry Strut Facebook page for registration details.
Carthage, MOJoplin Globe

Carthage Kiddieland looks for rebound

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Opening day at Carthage’s Kiddieland was a busy one for the Kiwanis Club volunteers staffing the ticket booth, the classic train and the four other rides that make up the little amusement park. It was the first time Kiddieland has seen young riders since it closed for...
Food & Drinksgranbydrummer.com

Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru

First Congregational Church of Granby has hosted community Strawberry Suppers for years. Last year the event was greatly missed but this year it’s back, just done a little differently: a Drive-Thru Strawberry Shortcake event. Delicious shortcake with local berries, homemade biscuits and fresh homemade whipped cream will be ready for pick-up. So convenient, you won’t have to get out of the car. This year a meal will not be available.
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage Municipal Pool Opens Saturday

The Carthage Municipal Pool will open on May 29th run throughout the summer closing on August 20th. Pool hours are Monday through Saturday noon to 6 pm. Sunday 1 pm to 6 pm. Swimsuits must be worn to swim in the pool. Municipal Pool is located in Municipal Park at 521 Robert Ellis Young Drive.
Theater & Dancewrmj.com

Bogguss To Perform June 12 In Carthage

Suzy Bogguss performing in western Illinois next month. She is appearing for a matinee show at The Legacy Theatre in downtown Carthage on Saturday, June 12. The performance begins at 2 p.m. The Legacy Theatre was built nearly 70 years ago, but the facility has received some recent upgrades says...
Carthage, INCourier-Times

Carthage Corner: Sandy Black visits Carthage

Several years ago, Sandy Black opened a new chapter in her book of life. She had raised five children and retired from a job she held for 35 years. It was time to start setting new goals. She created a bucket list which included writing a book by the time she turned 80!
Politicsnny360.com

Carthage VMC holds bike blessing

CARTHAGE — After a blessing of the bikes by Veterans Motorcycle Club national chaplain Robert “Turtle” Turlington, more than a dozen motorcycles roared out the VMC Chapter 11 clubhouse property on Route 3 en route to a 70-mile ride Saturday morning. The ride through Lewis County stopped at the Marine Corps League in Lowville before returning to the clubhouse for a cookout.
RecipesWeelicious

Strawberry Lemonade

This version of Strawberry Lemonade is made with agave instead of sugar and is the perfect mixture of sweet and tart. Cool down during these warm days coming up with a glass of this!. Every Sunday when we go to our local farmer's market, my kids fervently look forward to...
Agricultureworcestercentralkidscalendar.com

PYO Strawberries in Central MA!

PYO Strawberry Season is just about here. There’s a real flavor difference between locally grown strawberries and those available for purchase at other times of the year. Ripe local strawberries have an intense sweetness! There’s nothing like a field-ripe, juicy flavorful strawberry. Here’s a sampling of Pick Your Own Strawberries in the Central MA area!
Carthage, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Thanks to Carthage, and a reminder

A “thank you” and a reminder are in order this morning. The thanks go to the Carthage School District, which has agreed to open three more of its school storm shelters to the public during tornado warnings. Superintendent Mark Baker said this week that the Pleasant Valley Elementary School and...
Carthage, MODaily Gate City

The Carthage Public Library Tails and Tales

Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom this summer as Carthage Public Library District presents “Tails and Tales” during their summer library program. Activities may include songs, group games, crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments, and more. The 2021 Summer Reading Program is open to everyone from...
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Strawberries at Wednesday Market

Local strawberries are being harvested in Fayette County! The Wednesday market is your midweek destination for fresh local seasonal produce, honey, fine baked goods, and assorted home produced crafts including personalized objects (sublimation), goose gowns, dog sweaters and crocheted baby and household items. This venue, located in the TSC parking...
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...