newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

CCC Information Services Inc. Announces 1Q Financial Results

autobodynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"CCC's first quarter performance benefitted from several positive trends across our business, and continued to demonstrate the significant value we deliver to all participants in the P&C insurance economy," said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO. "Our first quarter results came in as expected, and our accelerating growth positions us well to deliver on our plan of double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter and for the full year, excluding First Party Clinical Services revenue which was divested in Q4 2020.

www.autobodynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Auto Insurance#Information Services#Business Services#Financial Services#Business Growth#Ceo#P C#Dgnr#Profitability#Growth Opportunities#Digitization#Total Revenue#Shareholders#Cloud#Gaap Operating Income#Digital Transformation#Complexity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbor Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HBC Financial Services PLLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.47 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $268,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Medical & Biotechhawaiitelegraph.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce today its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported $17,000 of revenue. As well, as at...
Somerset County, PApabusinesscentral.com

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. and Riverview Financial Corporation Complete Previously Announced Branch Purchase Transaction

(AP) AmeriServ Financial, Inc., the parent company of AmeriServ Financial Bank, and Riverview Financial Corporation, the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions, jointly announced on May 24, the completion of their previously announced transaction providing for AmeriServ’s acquisition of Citizens Neighborhood Bank’s (CNB), an operating division of Riverview Bank, branch and deposit customers in Meyersdale, as well as the deposit customers of CNB’s leased branch in the Borough of Somerset. Both of these locations are in Somerset County in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.12 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Salesforce Drives Strong Revenue, Raises Outlook

Wide-moat Salesforce (CRM) reported strong fiscal first-quarter results, including upside to both revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance was robust and we are pleased to see the firm once again raise its full-year revenue target despite a slightly later closing for the Slack deal and therefore a lower Slack revenue contribution than we expected. CEO Marc Benioff was bullish on the pipeline and noted enthusiastically the various internal records the company was setting. We are not surprised by continued strength even as the pandemic-driven lockdowns fade, but we do think results from Salesforce should help buoy the software group, which has sold off this year. Deal sizes continue to grow larger as conversations are increasingly about digital transformation of a customer’s entire organization rather than just a specific area. Customers remain focused on the postpandemic operating environment and want flexibility, which reinforces the rationale for the Slack acquisition, which is now expected to close at the very end of the second quarter. We are raising our fair value estimate to $273 per share from $265 based on quarterly strength and higher guidance. We continue to see the shares as undervalued.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -0.390–0.350 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 51,387 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

BeWhere Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Business Update and Announces Grant of Options

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce its financial results for three months ended March 31, 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.